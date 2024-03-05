Another 121-home housing development is approved in Aylesbury Vale town
A plan for 121 new homes in a Bucks town has taken a big step forward as Buckinghamshire Council has approved parts of the proposals.
Planning officers gave the green light to the access routes, appearance, landscaping and scale of the forthcoming development at Osier Way in Buckingham.
The 121 homes form the first phase of a large estate of up to 420 new homes by Wates Developments.
The proposals, which received outline planning consent in 2022, include a minimum of 35 per cent affordable housing under phase one.
Properties on the site will include one and two-bedroom maisonettes, two-bedroom bungalows and two, three and four-bedroom houses.
The developer also promised new publicly accessible open spaces, play areas and ‘extensive landscape buffering and green corridors’ for the more than 23-hectare site.
The approved details of phase one come with several planning conditions, including that no dwelling be occupied until foot and cycleways have been built.
Buckingham Town Council claimed last week that work on phases one and two of the overall site had started without all planning conditions being met.
In a letter it said: “Especial concern was expressed that the drainage condition 14 had not been satisfied, resulting in flooding at Top Angel twice this month.”
Recently the Secretary of State overturned Bucks Council’s decision to reject a 130-home housing project in Buckingham. The houses will be constructed on two fields west of Moreton Road and Castlemilk.