Aylesbury Travelodge becomes first in Bucks to receive luxurious upgrade

Aylesbury’s Travelodge hotel has become the first in the county to receive the company’s new upgrade.

As part of its ‘budget-luxe’ programme the budget hotel company has redesigned the Aylesbury venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travelodge has renovated the rooms, reception area, and the en-suite bar and restaurant at the hotel.

The new look receptions for selected Travelodge hotels, photo from Jonathan Cosh Visual Eye

Aylesbury Central Travelodge is among 55 hotels to receive the luxury treatment in 2023.

Over 5,000 people were surveyed before the project’s launch. Travelodge states it discovered that people want a stylish, homely feel when they stay in a hotel.

Each chosen hotel has been repainted in a rich navy blue brand colour. Aylesbury Central Travelodge is one of 26 hotels that have been made over in time for a large portion of school summer holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new feature added at the Aylesbury hotel is what Travelodge describes as a rich navy blue brand colour next generation room, designed to serve a variety of functions.

The new look rooms at selected hotels, photo from Travelodge Rebrand Photography 2022

Travelodge adds that the upgrades include sustainable initiatives such as: carpet made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles, low energy lighting installed throughout the hotel with motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps in the en-suite bathrooms.

Bridget Pontin, Aylesbury Central Travelodge, hotel manager said: “We are delighted that our hotel has received its Budget-Luxe upgrade in time for our busy staycation trading period. This upgrade is our most radical transformation to date and is a complete overhaul of our existing design. It certainly has the wow factor and will be a lovely surprise for our customers who are staying and holidaying in the surrounding area this summer.”

“Our new budget-luxe design has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers. Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”