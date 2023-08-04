A swim school serving Aylesbury has announced an expansion to include families in the Thame area.

Puddle Ducks Cherwell and Aylesbury Vale has confirmed plans to teach youngsters in Thame at the start of the next school year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since opening in 2016, the swim school has experienced rapid growth, which it credits to ‘a strong reputation’.

Puddle Ducks Cherwell and Aylesbury Vale is expanding

In Thame, the school will be delivering baby and preschool classes every weekday morning. Puddle Ducks describes its classes as innovative baby and child swimming lessons.

As the school gets ready to operate from an additional venue, a number of new teachers have been recruited. But the schools states it is always on the lookout for more highly trained teachers to come onboard.

A company spokesperson said: “Puddle Ducks takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. With small class sizes and the inclusion of rhyme and movement, Puddle Ducks’ teaching techniques mean they are able to nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner of Puddle Ducks Cherwell & Aylesbury Vale, Emma Nicol, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet the growing demand in the area. From September, we will be offering our baby and preschool classes at a new pool at The Oxford Belfry near Thame and we are taking bookings now!”.

“As we expand, our aim is to continue using the latest techniques and ensure our teaching standards remain high. Children are at the centre of what we do, and we want to continue providing a fantastic experience to suit every child’s needs.”

Puddle Ducks provides swimming lessons for children up to the age of 10. Staff focus on teaching. independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.