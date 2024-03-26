Aylesbury train route closed over Easter Bank Holiday due to HS2 works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury trains will not be operating during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Network Rail has confirmed.

Replacement buses will be used for journeys between Aylesbury Vale Parkway station and Beaconsfield due to HS2 works.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check train timetables before starting their journeys.

Engineering Project Works will be taking place during the Easter break

HS2 engineers are completing what has been described as major works just south of Aylesbury, which will halt all trains going from Aylesbury to London Marylebone via Amersham.

HS2 is moving onto the next phase of its 345m Small Dean Viaduct construction. Network Rail says teams will be piling Pier 4, located right next to the railway and one of 5 ‘Y’ shaped piers that will support the viaduct itself.

Work begins on Easter Friday (29 March) and finishes on the Bank Holiday Monday (1 April). The Aylesbury Vale Parkway rail line will be closed between Great Missenden and Aylesbury during this four-day period.

Patrick Cawley, director for Network Rail and HS2’s on network works team, said: “The Small Dean viaduct is a major part of the HS2 route. It’s one of the only two places in the Chilterns where the new railway will be above the existing railway, and over the Easter Weekend HS2 teams will make an important step in its construction.”

“We know there’s never a good time to close the railway, but working over the Easter weekend means we can keep the railway open as much as possible during the week. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience and remind them to check before they travel during the long weekend.”

Replacement buses will be visiting Beaconsfield, Amersham, Great Missenden, Wendover, Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury and Aylesbury Vale Parkway stations, whilst the track is closed. More details can be checked on the Chiltern Railways website.