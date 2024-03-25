Application period opens for the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024
The application period for this year’s Buckinghamshire Business Awards has opened.
Buckinghamshire Business First has confirmed the voting period is open for the 2024 awards. It is free for businesses to enter themselves into one of 12 award categories lined up for this year’s event.
Businesses of all sectors and of all sizes are invited to submit their entries by Monday 20 May.
An official launch event was held at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre which is the same venue where the awards winners will be chosen on on 9 October. Business leaders were invited to the preliminary event that was held on Tuesday (19 March).
This year’s 12 award categories and sponsors are:
Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council
Business Leader of the Year sponsored by DUX Advisory
Community Champions Award sponsored by Chandler Garvey
Creative Business Award sponsored by Pinewood
Digital Innovation Award sponsored by Alcom IT
Enterprising Business of the Year sponsored by B P Collins
Excellence in Customer Experience Award sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society
Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants
Innovative Business Award sponsored by Buckinghamshire Enterprise Zone
Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year sponsored by Net Zero Bucks
New Business of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University
Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year sponsored by Stoke Park
In addition, the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First, will go to one outstanding business that the judges deem to best represent Buckinghamshire.
Philippa Batting,managing director of Buckinghamshire Business First, said: “Once again, we’re very excited to announce the launch of the Buckinghamshire Business Awards which is open to businesses of all sizes based in the county. The awards are a highlight of the year for our members and it’s wonderful to get the opportunity to celebrate businesses in Buckinghamshire. Not for nothing are we known as the Entrepreneurial Heart of Britain, we are proud to be home to some of the most innovative and ambitious businesses in the UK and the awards offer them a great opportunity to celebrate their successes.”