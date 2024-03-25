Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application period for this year’s Buckinghamshire Business Awards has opened.

Buckinghamshire Business First has confirmed the voting period is open for the 2024 awards. It is free for businesses to enter themselves into one of 12 award categories lined up for this year’s event.

Businesses of all sectors and of all sizes are invited to submit their entries by Monday 20 May.

An official launch event was held at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre which is the same venue where the awards winners will be chosen on on 9 October. Business leaders were invited to the preliminary event that was held on Tuesday (19 March).

This year’s 12 award categories and sponsors are:

 Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council

 Business Leader of the Year sponsored by DUX Advisory

 Community Champions Award sponsored by Chandler Garvey

 Creative Business Award sponsored by Pinewood

 Digital Innovation Award sponsored by Alcom IT

 Enterprising Business of the Year sponsored by B P Collins

 Excellence in Customer Experience Award sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society

 Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants

 Innovative Business Award sponsored by Buckinghamshire Enterprise Zone

 Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year sponsored by Net Zero Bucks

 New Business of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University

 Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year sponsored by Stoke Park

In addition, the Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First, will go to one outstanding business that the judges deem to best represent Buckinghamshire.