Chiltern Railways issues more 'do not travel' instructions ahead of further planned strikes

Next Thursday (15 September) people are warned not to attempt to use the rail service.

While services and schedules are expected to be impacted by planned action throughout next week.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) members are planning to strike next week.

Chiltern Railways

Predominantly, the strikes will impact travel between Thursday and Saturday, while services either side of those three days could be affected.

On Wednesday some services have been amended or cancelled in the late afternoon and evening.

Commuters are advised to check the Chiltern Railways website here, before setting off.

No Chiltern Railways services are running on Thursday, and the rail service is saying “do not travel”.

Services are starting later than usual on Friday as a result of the previous day’s strikes and passengers should check when their first available train is before travelling, Chiltern Railways states.

The start of service is anticipated to be between 9am and 10am.

No Chiltern Railways services north of Banbury will be in operation on Saturday as a result of planned strikes.

Services will start later and finish much earlier than usual, current estimates predict a 9am start and 4pm conclusion.

Chiltern Railways says, customers “should only travel if absolutely essential”.

The rail service plans to use the following reduced schedule:

One train per hour Marylebone - stations to Oxford Parkway (and vice-versa) One train per hour Marylebone - stations to Banbury (and vice versa) One train per hour Marylebone - stations to Aylesbury (via High Wycombe, and vice-versa) One train per hour Aylesbury Vale Parkway - stations to Amersham (and vice-versa)

Chiltern Railways aims to provide an overview of first and last services on days affected by strike action at least seven days in advance.

These revised plans will be available to view on its website.

On Sunday due to the planned action trains will start running later than usual again.

Currently, that is likely to be between 9am and 10am.

Due to planned engineering works, the railway will be closed between Banbury and Leamington Spa, and also between Oxford Parkway and Oxford all day