Aylesbury stylists represent local salon at prestigious hairdressing awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stylist from Aylesbury has been crowned ‘New Talent Colourist of the Year’ at the Goldwell Colour Creative Awards.

A stylist from Aylesbury has been crowned ‘New Talent Colourist of the Year’ at the Goldwell Colour Creative Awards.

Sophie Fedoriw, from Safy B’s Salon in Aylesbury, won gold at the Goldwell Colour Creative Awards Final – which took place yesterday in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie will go on to represent the UK at the Goldwell international Finals later this year in November – an achievement which she has called a “huge honour”.

Safy.

Sophie incorporated her salon work into her final look – using an array of bright vivids, such as orange and yellow, whilst texture and dimension was added with black shades.

Safy B’s salon is recognised nationally for its colour work, specialising in unique colour transformations, cutting, and styling.

Salon owner, Safy Burton, was also shortlisted for ‘Creative Colourist of the Year at Goldwell Colour Creative Awards Final – choosing to showcase natural tones, offering a contrast to the vivid colours she usually showcases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of Safy B’s is proof of the passion, commitment, and knowledge of every team member. Their dedication to provide exceptional colour transformations has set them aside from the competition.

Sophie Fedoriw

Sophie comments: “It is such an honour to be named ‘New Talent Colourist of the Year’ by Goldwell.

"The team at Safy B and myself work incredibly hard, so to win this award feels really special. Bring on November!”