Aylesbury store among the 75 Body Shop outlets set for imminent closure

Administrators looking after The Body Shop International Limited have confirmed that the store in Aylesbury will be closing.

Joint administrators, Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley, and Alastair Massey, announced that 75 shops will close over the next four to six weeks, including the one in Aylesbury.

As a result of the closures, administrators confirmed there will be 489 redundancies.

The company has linked the closures to a renewed focus on the brand’s products, online sales channels and wholesale strategies.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The Body Shop International Limited says its administrators will support all departing staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

It was announced earlier this month that the company had gone into administration. At the time administrators linked the decision to difficult trading conditions affecting all retail businesses. Estimations made at the time of the announcement suggested the company employed over 2,000 people in the UK alone.

Aylesbury’s Body Shop store is located on the High Street, other nearby stores, including the one located in High Wycombe, will also close for good in the next six weeks.