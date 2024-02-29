Network rail announces major repair work on Aylesbury line affecting commuter trips to London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail has announced major repairs to an Aylesbury train route after the track was damaged due to a landslip.

Passengers are being urged to check ahead setting off for trains in the Aylesbury area as repair work has been greenlit on the Aylesbury to London Marylebone via Amersham route.

Since Tuesday (27 February), engineers have been working to repair the rail line by Stoke Mandeville due to a landslip. One of the two tracks north of Stoke Mandeville station is closed due to a track defect.

the landslip near Stoke Mandeville station

Emergency repairs have been planned to deal with the unexpected blockage between from Friday 1 to Monday 4 March. During this period both tracks between Aylesbury and Amersham will be closed completely.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “An inspection of the railway uncovered movement to the embankment which supports the track and means major repairs are needed before the line can be safely reopened to trains.

"Approximately 5,000 tonnes of material has slipped along a 20 metre section of the railway embankment after persistent heavy rainfall weakened the earth beneath it.

“Emergency repairs will involve installing 120 specialist nine-metre-long ‘soil nails’ into the railway embankment to stabilise the affected area and allow the track to be safely reopened to trains.”

While the railway is closed, there will be replacement buses in operation between Aylesbury Vale station and Amersham.

Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail, said: “I’m really sorry to passengers and local people affected by the landslip at Stoke Mandeville which is causing disruption to trains between Aylesbury and London Marylebone via Amersham.

“Our major repairs will allow us to safely reopen the railway as quickly as possible and I want to urge passengers to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest travel advice.”

Before major repairs begin, the track affected will remain closed today (29 February). Passengers are advised that Chiltern Railways is running a reduced schedule.

Tony Baxter, operations director at Chiltern Railways, said: "We're sorry that customers between Aylesbury, Amersham and London Marylebone are being affected while Network Rail undertake urgent repairs to the railway.