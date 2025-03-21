Aylesbury restaurant completes rebrand after 24 years and unveils new name
Noodle Nation in Aylesbury will now be known as WokBang, its owners have confirmed.
While guests visiting the popular Asian cuisine outlet may notice some deliberate changes, the restaurant will still be the same family-run and friendly venue under owner and managers Kwong, Carin, Johne and Sarah.
As part of the rebrand, new dishes have been added to the menu, but the ownership group has confirmed that customer favourites will remain available.
The owners said in a statement: “Our menu is staying the same but we've added some dishes and have improved everything else we do. We are still committed to serving you delicious, freshly cooked food with a smile whether you've been dining with us for 24 years or just discovered us. We're so grateful for your support, and we can't wait to welcome you to WokBang!
“So, here's to the next chapter - same flavours, same faces, just a fresh new name. Welcome to WokBang!”
A spokesperson for WokBang also confirmed they have undergone a makeover.
“We’ve also given our space a fresh new look, so when you walk in, you’ll notice a bright, exciting vibe that matches the energy we’re bringing to the table.”
Noodle Nation is among the highest rated restaurants in the Aylesbury Vale area, according to overall average Google Review ratings. It was also mentioned as among the best places to dine out or order a takeaway from in Aylesbury, when The Bucks Herald contacted its readers asking for suggestions earlier this year.