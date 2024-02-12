News you can trust since 1832
Chinese lanterns at a previous New Year display, photo from CokeLifeCreative via PixabayChinese lanterns at a previous New Year display, photo from CokeLifeCreative via Pixabay
Chinese New Year: Top 10 best Chinese restaurants in Aylesbury according to Tripadvisor

The best restaurants and takeaways in Aylesbury
By James Lowson
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT

With the Chinese New Year celebrations beginning on Saturday (10 February) we thought it was the perfect excuse to take a closer look at Aylesbury’s Chinese restaurants.

To mark the start of the Year of the Dragon, we’ve checked Tripadvisor for the best reviewed eateries in town.

A week of celebrations across the world started at the weekend so why not give Aylesbury’s Chinese outlets a closer look.

According to Tripadvisor these are the 10 best restaurants in Aylesbury and its neighbouring towns:

Double Eight on Parton Road has 4.5 star rating based on 110 reviews. It is open seven days a week.

1. Double Eight

Double Eight on Parton Road has 4.5 star rating based on 110 reviews. It is open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View

China Brasserie on Pine Street has a four star rating based on 325 reviews. It is open seven days a week.

2. China Brasserie

China Brasserie on Pine Street has a four star rating based on 325 reviews. It is open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View

Noodle Nation on Bourbon Street has a four star rating on TripAdvisor based on 269 reviews. It is open seven days a week.

3. Noodle Nation Aylesbury

Noodle Nation on Bourbon Street has a four star rating on TripAdvisor based on 269 reviews. It is open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View

King Do on Cambridge Street has a four star rating based on 21 reviews. It is closed on Wednesdays and open six days a week.

4. King Do

King Do on Cambridge Street has a four star rating based on 21 reviews. It is closed on Wednesdays and open six days a week. Photo: Google Street View

