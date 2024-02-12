Chinese New Year: Top 10 best Chinese restaurants in Aylesbury according to Tripadvisor

With the Chinese New Year celebrations beginning on Saturday (10 February) we thought it was the perfect excuse to take a closer look at Aylesbury’s Chinese restaurants.

To mark the start of the Year of the Dragon, we’ve checked Tripadvisor for the best reviewed eateries in town.

A week of celebrations across the world started at the weekend so why not give Aylesbury’s Chinese outlets a closer look.

According to Tripadvisor these are the 10 best restaurants in Aylesbury and its neighbouring towns:

1 . Double Eight Double Eight on Parton Road has 4.5 star rating based on 110 reviews. It is open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . China Brasserie China Brasserie on Pine Street has a four star rating based on 325 reviews. It is open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Noodle Nation Aylesbury Noodle Nation on Bourbon Street has a four star rating on TripAdvisor based on 269 reviews. It is open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . King Do King Do on Cambridge Street has a four star rating based on 21 reviews. It is closed on Wednesdays and open six days a week. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales