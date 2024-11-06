Aylesbury owner shuts pub to spend time with family after terminal cancer diagnosis

The owner of a popular pub in Aylesbury has taken the difficult decision to shut the bar to spend more time with her family.

Samantha Fraser, 38, who owns the Library bar in Aylesbury, has closed the business in good after she was given three to six months to live.

Tragically, just three weeks after the bar’s opening, Samantha was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a rare cancer affecting bones and soft tissue. The initial tumour, located near her collarbone, was successfully removed through surgery, which left her left arm 90% paralysed. Despite enduring radiotherapy and a succession of treatments, the cancer returned aggressively, spreading to her lungs, ultimately rendering her illness terminal. Recent attempts at chemotherapy and other treatments have been unsuccessful, prompting Samantha to focus on spending precious time with her husband, Jamie, and their two children, George, nine, and Lorelai, seven.

Samantha opened The Library Bar in Aylesbury’s town centre in May of last year, fulfilling a lifelong dream. It has been promoted as one of the town’s first LGBTQIA+ venues. Her pub served craft beers, hand-made cocktails, and tapas, while locals could enjoy open mic nights, quizzes, and live music performances, along with a popular monthly drag show.

Former Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Steven Lambert said: “I went to The Library Bar as one of my first engagements as Mayor and this truly was a real community space. Sam’s dream of creating a welcoming place where you could absolutely be authentically yourself was really important to her, and events I’ve seen over the last year, like Random Acts of Kindness Day have been integral in maintaining community spirit. One of the best things I ever did as Mayor was learning how to Morris Dance in her bar!

“Her vision was similar to that of a mayor in that it was about bringing community together and shining a light that people are attracted to and feel safe and welcomed towards. You would never walk into her bar as a stranger, even if you didn’t know anybody – somebody would stop and say hello and you would make friends very easily. For the LGBTQIA+ community that can be really hard to do at times and to be authentically you – and yet Sam succeeded, and her beautiful vision was brought to life.

“The fact that the bar is now going to close is really very sad. But Sam’s legacy here will go on for many years from the friendships that were built, the encouragement and the growth that many young people have been gifted with - all because of Sam. She leaves a huge mark on the town and whilst it’s sad that the bar is going to close, community won’t close – and that’s thanks to her.”

A fundraiser has been set up to support Samantha and her family, that can be accessed online here.

When announcing the bar’s closure on Facebook last month, Samantha said: “I am truly heartbroken, and I wish it wasn't happening.

“My health has now dipped so low that I've been given three-six months to live. That's Christmas. That's my sons birthday.”

She went on to outline how attempts to find a buyer for the pub had been unsuccessful and showed her appreciation for the Library's customers and followers.