Aylesbury one of eight libraries adopting controversial cost-cutting scheme

Bucks Council has approved its controversial cost-saving library project at eight venues, including its main centre in Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Library will be using the council’s ‘Library Flex’ model which will see new technology used at libraries in place of staff members.

Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, Marlow, Amersham and Princes Risborough libraries will also use the new service which the council says will increase the hours that these institutions can remain open.

Also, Bucks Council says work is ongoing to reduce the scope for compulsory redundancies and is finding new placements for those affected.

Opening hours at Princes Risborough Library, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

But when the plans were first announced in 2023, they drew opposition from concerned charity groups, current library staff, and former librarians.

However, the council has claimed that these changes will save the authority £550,000 annually after costing £500,000 to set up at the eight libraries.

Councillors voted through the changes at a meeting today (2 January), which will see libraries remain open without staff at quieter times in the day.

Amersham Library will see the biggest changes with the council planning to increase its opening hours by 129%. The library will now be open seven days a week from 7am to 9pm on weekdays and from 7am to 7pm at weekends.

Before councillors agreed to the changes, the council held a 10-week consultation period which ran between July and September last year.

Two of the key topics raised in the consultation included queries on safety during the times when staff would not be present and how the new model would address inclusion for those with additional needs. In response, Bucks Council says that the libraries will have enhanced live monitoring of CCTV, upgraded fire and intruder alarms, occupancy management, electronic locks and safety information to be available in a range of formats including video, QR and braille.

Bucks Council has also noted that it used feedback from disabled groups before submiting its final proposals. A council spokesperson said: “Some groups have offered to work with the library service to trial new arrangements, test the induction process, provide accessible information materials and deliver in-person training, to ensure that people with disabilities and special educational needs are informed and supported.”

Previous reporting from the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) found that some staff members were worried about their future as a result of the changes. A former librarian also told the LDRS that the cuts could remove the community ethos libraries provide.

In an open letter the chair of the Friends of Buckingham Library raised concerns that the new system could be abused, and mentioned other potential problems around safety and potential job losses.

Councilor Clive Harriss said: “We know how important local library services are to so many people. With this in mind, we wanted to explore ways to improve accessibility and provision for the wider community. Traditional opening hours don’t suit everybody, but our new offer means more people will now be able to access our services at times that better suit them.

“Whilst some of the drive for change arises from a need to make budget saving, one of our key priorities in designing the new service has been to ensure that staff are available at the times when they are most needed and to provide a service that is safe and inclusive.”