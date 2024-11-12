Aylesbury nightclub set to rebrand as live entertainment venue with high profile comedy shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nightclub in Aylesbury has announced its plans to rebrand as a new venue later this month.

Niche in Market Square is closing to make way for a new venture called Level One Aylesbury.

Many customers were shocked and disappointed to hear of Niche’s closure last week, but now a spokesperson for the group has revealed the site will remain open.

Niche nightclub is closing for good on 23 November, following the conclusion of its final goodbye event that night.

Just one week later Level One Aylesbury is opening in its place. On Facebook two high profile comedy nights have been announced at the venue with famous comedians Andy Parsons and Marcus Brigstocke performing on opening weekend.

Parsons, best known for his long stint as a panelist on Mock the Week, will be performing on 29 November. One day later, Brigstocke, who is also known for his cutting satirical humour, will be headlining another comedy night at the rebranded building in Aylesbury town centre.

Level One Aylesbury says that the television stars will be accompanied by three other acclaimed comedians from the UK’s comedy circuit. Comedy shows will be taking place at the new venue throughout December, the company has confirmed.

On its website, Level One Aylesbury is described as Aylesbury's new intimate live event space.

Before Level One opens two more goodbye parties are planned at Niche, a final celebration on 23 November. Plus, MC Neat and DJ Luck will be performing at the nightclub this Saturday (16 November).