One of Aylesbury’s best-known nightclubs is closing for good later this month.

On Tuesday night (5 November), Niche Bar in Market Square announced it was closing permanently.

Yesterday (6 November), it revealed that three special events are planned over the next three Saturdays to mark the closure.

Located above Starbucks in the town centre, Niche is one of the only nightclubs operating in Central Aylesbury.

An old photo of the entrance to the nightclub

News of its closure has been met with a mix of sadness and nostalgia on social media. One commenter said: “I needed more notice than this!”

Others are able to look back at the number of positive memories they made at Aylesbury’s well-known night time spot.

Another said finding out the bar had been opened for 15 years, made them feel old.

This Saturday (9 November), Love Island contestant, Ciaran Davies, will be appearing at the venue.

Seven days later MC Neat and DJ Luck will be performing at the nightclub. And on Saturday 23 November Niche is hosting its closing down party.

Previously tourist information sites have praised the Aylesbury venue for its lounge area, wine bar, and dancefloor space.

Details of the three final parties can be found on the club’s social pages.

The Bucks Herald has approached the club’s owner for more details on why the venue is closing.

At this stage the reasoning has not been mentioned on the club’s social media updates, with the business choosing to focus on its three send off events.

It is unclear what will replace the nightclub in the space, which is located in the heart of Aylesbury’s town centre.