Aylesbury man 'thrilled' to win regional award for cleaning business
An Aylesbury man has won a regional award for his work running a specialist cleaning business.
Nigel Brady, is the franchisee for Ovenu Aylesbury, a specialist oven cleaning business serving the county town and its surrounding areas.
He triumphed at the Southern Enterprise Awards 2023, which aims to showcase businesses that are ‘ahead of the curve with their forward-thinking dedication, zest for spotless service, and their fingers firmly placed on the pulse of their own industries’.
This recent award comes almost five months after Nigel won the Quality Business Awards 2023, having been voted Best Home Cleaning Service in Aylesbury Vale. It also comes after just 14 months since the 47-year-old, who previously enjoyed a long career in the retail sector, bought the business from previous franchisee Kerry Corney.
Nigel, from Aylesbury, said: “I am thrilled to receive this award. I take immense pride in providing my customers with spotless, almost showroom-quality ovens, and this award validates my commitment to delivering outstanding service."
The Ovenu process involves dismantling key components such as the door, interior panels, fan, and shelves and placing them in design-registered tank equipment, which uses safe, non-caustic and biodegradable products to clean the oven parts.
Ovenu aims to leave customers with products that leaves the oven in a near showroom condition.
Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, added: “Ovenu Aylesbury embodies our commitment to excellence. Nigel consistently delivers exceptional oven cleaning services while maintaining our high standards for environmental responsibility."