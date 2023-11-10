Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aylesbury man has won a regional award for his work running a specialist cleaning business.

Nigel Brady, is the franchisee for Ovenu Aylesbury, a specialist oven cleaning business serving the county town and its surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He triumphed at the Southern Enterprise Awards 2023, which aims to showcase businesses that are ‘ahead of the curve with their forward-thinking dedication, zest for spotless service, and their fingers firmly placed on the pulse of their own industries’.

Nigel Brady who runs Ovenu Aylesbury, PIC BY STEWART TURKINGTON www.stphotos.co.uk

This recent award comes almost five months after Nigel won the Quality Business Awards 2023, having been voted Best Home Cleaning Service in Aylesbury Vale. It also comes after just 14 months since the 47-year-old, who previously enjoyed a long career in the retail sector, bought the business from previous franchisee Kerry Corney.

Nigel, from Aylesbury, said: “I am thrilled to receive this award. I take immense pride in providing my customers with spotless, almost showroom-quality ovens, and this award validates my commitment to delivering outstanding service."

The Ovenu process involves dismantling key components such as the door, interior panels, fan, and shelves and placing them in design-registered tank equipment, which uses safe, non-caustic and biodegradable products to clean the oven parts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ovenu aims to leave customers with products that leaves the oven in a near showroom condition.

More details of Nigel’s business can be found online.