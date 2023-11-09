Aylesbury hairdressers celebrates winning four titles at national Salon Awards 2023

Over 2,500 applications were made to the Salon Awards 2023

A hairdressers in Aylesbury has celebrated winning four titles at the Salon Awards 2023.

Competing against beauty businesses from across the UK Duran’s Hair Studio won in four different categories:

-Best Salon

The team at Duran's Hair Studio

-Best Salon Team

-Best Stylist - Lauren DaweBest New Talent - Ellie Fisher

In July, the company confirmed it had received nominations in seven different areas.

The awards are designed to celebrate hairdressing professionals at a local level. They claim to be the only national competition where entries are judged against others from the same area.

It is said that by pitting nearby organisations against each other that the awards create a genuine guide as to where the best beauty businesses are in the country.

Two events celebrating local businesses are held by the Salon Awards group.

Members of the team at Duran’s went to the first event at Leonardo Royal London St Paul's hotel on Sunday (5 November).

The Salon Awards received over 2,500 applications during this year’s nomination process. This was a record number for the annual event, overall winners were chosen by a panel of experts.

Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery said: “I am thrilled to see so many quality entries this year, with many joining our community for the first time, the opportunity the Salon awards can create should not be underestimated. Entries come from far and wide, and the energy that comes through them is outstanding.