Aylesbury Logistics takes home coveted award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire-based, Aylesbury Logistics has won the coveted Pall-Ex Member of the Year Award at the group’s annual ‘Future of Excellence’ awards evening, held at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham on 1st February, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, sponsored by Tile Mountain and voted for by independent shareholder members of the Pall-Ex network, was presented to Aylesbury Logistics in recognition of its outstanding commitment, dedication and quality service.

Pall-Ex Group’s two UK networks are made up of over 130 independent haulage firms that work together to collect and deliver palletised freight across the country. From its depot in Buckinghamshire, Aylesbury Logistics Ltd delivers an excellent service to both its customers and Pall-Ex’s network members, earning it a solid reputation as a quality provider of transport and logistics services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Young, managing director at Aylesbury Logistics, commented: “Having narrowly missed out on this award last year, we are absolutely delighted to be this year’s winners! It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the whole team at Aylesbury Logistics and everyone should be immensely proud of their efforts and hard work that has resulted in winning this fantastic accolade.”

Aylesbury Logistics won the coveted Pall-Ex Member of the Year Award.

Barry Byers, UK Managing Director at Pall-Ex Group, commented: “Our awards recognise excellence within the network and Aylesbury Logistics is a great example of a member that has really exceeded expectations. They continue to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to seeing what our continued partnership will bring in the future.”

Find out more about Aylesbury Logistics award-winning pallet distribution here, https://www.aylesburylogistics.co.uk

To find out more about the full-range of services offered by Pall-Ex, visit: https://www.pallex.co.uk/