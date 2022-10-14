A location on Aylesbury High Street has been put up for auction next month.

On 2 November, 112 High Street is going up for sale with a guide price of £400,000 to £410,000.

Formerly a three-storey building called 112 Aylesbury High Street.

Auctioneers are expecting a "strong interest" in purchasing the location

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers is overseeing the sale along with 153 other lots.

It is being offered jointly with Michael Parkes Chartered Surveyors, and comes with 0.03 hectares (0.07 acres).

Director and auctioneer John Stockey said: “This site of a former three-storey building together with rear warehouse is located close to the town centre and opposite Vale Park.

“We are anticipating strong interest in this land which is in a prominent town centre position.

“Planning permission (now lapsed), was previously granted for demolition of the existing buildings and replacing them with buildings which would provide six flats.

“Two further planning applications for more substantial developments were subsequently refused and we advise interested parties to make their own enquiries with regard to possible development of the site with the local planning authority.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year and runs an advice service.

The next auction is the seventh of eight planned for 2022.

