A flower shop in Aylesbury is up for sale as the owner is looking to retire.

The Flower Bar in Buckingham Street has been put up for sale as Jayne Malloy is looking to move on after over a decade in charge of the store.

The business was put up for sale weeks ago

Jayne said: “The reason is I want to retire. I’ve had the business for 14 years and since the pandemic there’s not as much staff around to help me. I’m literally doing everything on my own, and at my age, nearly 60, it’s just hard work, working six or seven days a week.”

The Flower Bar has only been on the market for a few weeks and is being sold through Blacks Business Brokers. The company sales specialists have said the Flower Bar has a superb reputation, a repeat customer base, and is located in a high footfall area.