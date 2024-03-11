Aylesbury MP candidate slams Thames Water over 'disgraceful' price hike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury politician has slammed Thames Water’s plans to increase bills from April.

Water bills in Aylesbury are set to rise by 3.29 per cent, which would represent a £14.55 increase for households.

Information released by the Liberal Democrats that was obtained via an environmental information request, showed that at least 72 billion litres of sewage had been dumped in the River Thames since 2020.

Councillor Steve Lambert is running for election

Steve Lambert, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Aylesbury, said: “People in Aylesbury should not have to endure this disgraceful price hike. During a cost-of-living crisis, it is a slap in the face to all those in our community who now have to pay more to water companies who have for years been pumping filthy sewage into our rivers.

“This insulting price hike should be scrapped immediately. There should be no price rises until water firms scrap insulting overseas dividends and exec bonuses. What is even more scandalous is that Conservative ministers have just stood aside and let water companies walk all over their customers. Thames Water should be digging into their own pockets for once and not force these additional costs onto people during a cost-of-living crisis."

Water UK confirmed plans to increase bills across the UK with amounts varying depending on each area’s provider. The body says the price hikes are necessary to address sewage dumping concerns.

Last year, Thames Water pledged to do more to to support customers struggling with costs via its improved social tariff.

Thames Water chiefs said in a statement last year, addressing widespread criticism regarding sewage dumped in rivers under its control: “We are committed to learn from the past and adapt for the future so that we improve our service for you, your community and the world around you. You are impatient for us to make progress. We hear you and we are making progress toward delivering this ambition.”

The Financial Times has claimed the company is lobbying the Government for higher tax increases and fine dispensation amidst extreme financial pressures linked to the company’s £14 billion debt.