Aylesbury electronics business launches recruitment drive and school support project

An Aylesbury-based electronics business has launched a recruitment drive following its 'successful' 2021.

SCHURTER Electronics Ltd, is in the process of hiring three new staff members to its site in Aylesbury.

Directors advise that the process is well-underway with interviews beginning for a production operative and purchasing coordinator next week.

Schurter Electronics Ltd

The company has posted a more recent advertisement looking for a sales coordinator too.

Schurter has seen a record order intake in 2021, and orders have doubled among its largest accounts.

All orders are manufactured at the Aylesbury site on Pembroke Road.

As the business adapted to the challenges of the pandemic, it saw orders increase by 88% in 2021, compared to the first year of Covid.

Aylesbury High School

A company spokesman said in 2022 Schurter hopes to focus on creating an intelligent and automated factory that is both flexible and incredibly efficient.

The spokesman said: "Schurter has been investing in the Aylesbury site to make sure the facility is modern and flexible for the future.

"The aim is not to reduce the number of employees at the Aylesbury premises, but rather to give existing and new employees a more agile and advanced working space, with support from various cutting-edge technologies."

Outside of business practices, the company says it is committed to supporting the Aylesbury community through educational schemes.

Engineering Talent Pipeline programme

Schurter has a Engineering Talent Pipeline programme available to secondary schools in Aylesbury.

Offering pupils the chance to learn more about the engineering industry and its viability as a career choice.

A spokesman added: "The hope is that by introducing students to this incredible industry, they will look to establish a promising career in engineering in the future.

"The main focus of the current programme that Aylesbury High School are running, is to design, build and race electric kit cars that will be raced at various tracks nationally.