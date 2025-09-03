Aylesbury ducks to be featured in Royal Mail's latest UK stamp rollout

Aylesbury ducks are set to be featured in the next rollout of stamps across the country.

Royal Mail confirmed this morning that Aylesbury’s famous breed of duck is one of 10 chosen to be featured on stamps printed throughout the UK.

This new fleet of stamps are designed to celebrate the diverse range of wild and domesticated ducks found in the UK.

The nine other breeds and species of duck that have been chosen for this selection of stamps are: Goosander; Indian Runner; Mallard Duckling; Mandarin; Call; Pintail; Silver Appleyard; Shelduck; and the Eider.

Royal Mail has revealed that it worked with Steve Ormerod, professor of ecology, Water Research Institute/Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, and waterfowl author, Dr Chris Ashton, on the stamp issue.

There are more than 120 species of duck worldwide, with 22 found in the UK. Royal Mail has described ducks as a familiar and symbolic presence in rivers and wetlands and coastal estuaries.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy, Royal Mail, said: "We are pleased to showcase the beauty and variety of wild and domesticated duck species found across the UK, celebrating our rich wetland wildlife. Most of us will recognise some of the ducks on these stamps but we hope that the set will help to raise awareness of the less well-known species."

These new stamps can be ordered online or bought together in a pack, Royal Mail advises. More details can be found online.

Steve Ormerod, professor of ecology, Water Research Institute/Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, said: "The UK's wild ducks are among the most elegant of all our birds. Their diversity of life histories, behaviours and calls evokes the character of habitats ranging from local ponds, lochans and lakes to rivers, wetlands and coasts. Ducks have also played a central role in the human history of animal domestication - for example for food, pest control or as protected 'rare breeds'. This spectrum from cultural connection to wilderness is celebrated in this beautiful collection of Royal Mail stamps."

Royal Mail describes the UK as an important wintering site for several internationally significant populations of duck.