Aylesbury business receives national recognition for its tourism programme
Motts Leisure and Crusader Holidays based in Buckingham Street is up for the Coach Tourism Programme of the Year award. It is a finalist for the routeone Awards 2024, which celebrates the best bus operators across the country.
Routeone Awards looks to recognise the companies that transport passengers in a safe, efficient, and sustainable manner.
Phil Vockins, general manager for Motts Leisure & Crusader Holidays, said: “The routeone Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the coach and bus sector and so we are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for both our Motts Leisure Day Trip and Crusader Holidays brochures in the Coach Tourism Programmes category. This is testament to the hard work that all our team put in every day. We wish all finalists the best of luck at the awards ceremony this November.”
To qualify for a routeone Award, candidates were first nominated by their industry peers, before entering and undergoing scrutiny from expert Judges, who created a shortlist reflecting the highest standards of excellence. An awards spokesperson has confirmed that there was a record-breaking number of entries this year.
The winners will be revealed at a presentation evening taking place on 13 November at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham.
Overall, 81 finalists have been selected across 15 categories, from exceptional managers and engineers to innovative use of technology and outstanding customer service.
Judges include former traffic commissioners and consultants. More details can be found on the awards website here.