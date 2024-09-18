Aylesbury business receives national recognition for its tourism programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A business based in Aylesbury has been nominated for a national award in the travel and transport sector.

Motts Leisure and Crusader Holidays based in Buckingham Street is up for the Coach Tourism Programme of the Year award. It is a finalist for the routeone Awards 2024, which celebrates the best bus operators across the country.

Routeone Awards looks to recognise the companies that transport passengers in a safe, efficient, and sustainable manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Vockins, general manager for Motts Leisure & Crusader Holidays, said: “The routeone Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the coach and bus sector and so we are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for both our Motts Leisure Day Trip and Crusader Holidays brochures in the Coach Tourism Programmes category. This is testament to the hard work that all our team put in every day. We wish all finalists the best of luck at the awards ceremony this November.”

The Aylesbury based company is up for Tourism Programme of the Year

To qualify for a routeone Award, candidates were first nominated by their industry peers, before entering and undergoing scrutiny from expert Judges, who created a shortlist reflecting the highest standards of excellence. An awards spokesperson has confirmed that there was a record-breaking number of entries this year.

The winners will be revealed at a presentation evening taking place on 13 November at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham.

Overall, 81 finalists have been selected across 15 categories, from exceptional managers and engineers to innovative use of technology and outstanding customer service.

Judges include former traffic commissioners and consultants. More details can be found on the awards website here.