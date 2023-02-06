An award-winning Aylesbury business is looking to employ its latest apprentice.

Simon Taylor Furniture in Bierton announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week it will be holding an open day.

Would-be apprentices are encouraged to book their spot at the open day which takes place on 22 April between 10.00am and 2.00pm.

Two apprentices working with the company

Simon Taylor Furniture, creates bespoke kitchen bedroom and bathroom fittings. It is hoping to find someone of school-leaving age with an interest in woodwork, craft and working in a business environment.

In December the company won the Apprenticeship Programme of the Year Award at the KBBFocus Awards. KBBFocus is an online industry title aimed at the kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

National Apprentice Week starts today (6 February).

Managing director Simon Taylor with Lorenzo dell Aquila (left) and Sam Brandon (right)

At the open day parents and guardians are welcome to attend alongside the youngsters hoping to start their careers, while any unaccompanied attendees will be chaperoned on arrival and parking is available on-site.

Managing director, Simon Taylor and his team will be on-hand to meet with potential candidates for the company’s 2023 apprenticeship programme.

One placement is on offer which will provide a Level 2 qualification, which Simon Taylor Furniture says is a fully developed programme specifically designed for bespoke furniture manufacturers.

Rycotewood College partners the business in delivering this scheme.

Following the event, interested candidates will be invited back to be one-on-one interviewed.

Simon said: “Since 1985, we have always run an apprenticeship programme. Since joining forces with Rycotewood College in 2021, I have already recruited two fantastic apprentices and it has been so satisfying to see their skills and confidence grow and they are receiving the best possible training in a work and college-based environment.