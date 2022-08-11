New rare video footage uncovered showing Aylesbury change over the years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new silent 16mm film has been released showing footage of Aylesbury captured between 1958-68.

The new film can be viewed in full on the Stewkley Film Archive YouTube page here.

The feature capturing Aylesbury in the 50s and 60s, is the latest work to be remastered after being discovered under a mass of film cans in the home of an old movie-maker.

Viewers can watch how Aylesbury fields disappeared to make way for housing over the years.

You can also witness Kingsbury Square as a bus station and old public houses and shops are about to be demolished.

This film was the work of the now defunct Aylesbury Cine Club.

Aylesbury High Street over 50 years ago

Stewkley Film Archive digitised the film, but has left the clips almost completely unedited, only adding shot descriptions.

Archive curator John Flewin, uncovered the film, he said: “Initially finding several cans of the Aylesbury footage amongst hundreds of

village films was a surprise.

"A closer examination of them has revealed some really important moments in the history of the town including the borough’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 1966, Coronation celebrations in 1953 and the Queen’s visit of 1962 that have been on-line for some months now.

An early look at Gatehouse

"This latest find, however, is a pictorial landmark through a time of change.

“Although there was a shot-list with the film, probably compiled sometime after work was completed, there were a lot of question marks over locations. Thanks are due to Karl Vaughan of the Aylesbury Remembered website for his help in identifying many of the locations.”

Among the retro features of Aylesbury captured in the near 30-minute video is an early peak at the Gatehouse area, a look at Market Square in the 50s and 60s, and workers in action demolishing old Aylesbury properties.

demolition work

More information can be found on the Stewkley Film Archive website.