Aylesbury apprentice celebrates 'amazing journey' after claiming national award
Jakub Zaremba, 21, who works at Tyre Pros Aylesbury, was awarded the title of National Tyre Technician Apprentice of the Year at the National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA) annual industry awards.
More than 2,000 tyre retailers across the country can nominate potential recipients for the prize. Jakub earned the title after achieving excellent results in his training and development, along with highly positive feedback from his assessors, senior colleagues and customers in Aylesbury.
He also impressed the judges with his personal statement in which he demonstrated his passion for the industry and his desire to progress through learning new skills.
Jakub has also qualified to carry out calibration of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance systems), as well as working towards IMI (Institute of Motor Industry) accreditation.
He said: “The apprenticeship has been an amazing journey. When I look back over my time spent on the programme, I can see how much I have changed both as a team member and person. The training I’ve received from Tyre Pros has really developed my all round skills and I’m now servicing vehicles and helping run the office.
“When I finish my training I’ll miss the apprenticeship programme, but I don’t want to stop learning, and Tyre Pros is a fantastic company for helping you to keep progressing.”
The award is sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights. Jakub received a handcrafted miniature wagon wheel, representing the heritage of those working on wheels and the skills involved.
Kieron Thompson, divisional general manager for Tyre Pros, added: “Jakub is thoroughly deserving of this award. He’s a big personality within the team, and is utterly committed to delivering the highest quality of customer service. His enthusiasm for the job shines through, and the very positive feedback he gets from customers is testament to that.
“The Tyre Pros apprenticeship programme is a brilliant foundation to a career in our industry, but success will always come down to an individual’s own attitude. Jakub really demonstrates that positive drive and we are sure he will go a long way in the company.”
More details on apprenticeships with the tyre company can be found online here.