Development programmes coming to Aylesbury assisting out of work young people
The scheme is designed to improve people’s employability, confidence, and help them develop other life skills
A 12-week development programme starts in Aylesbury next week to assist young people outside of employment and the education system.
Starting next Monday (23 January), The Prince’s Trust Team programme returns to Aylesbury.
It will be overseen by careers charity Adviza and similar project is scheduled to start in Bracknell on the same date.
Organisers aim to make the programme both sociable, and potentially life-changing.
Across 12 weeks people aged 16-24 who are not in education, employment or training are taught valuable life skills in a friendly atmosphere.
It includes community and team work, workplace skills coaching and exposure to new career options.
As well as a qualification, participants gain important skills and get to meet like-minded people.
Adviza reports that typically, three-quarters of the young people who complete the course enter into education, training or work within three months.
Lee Teideman, who oversees the programme for Adviza, said, “Last year, the young people in our Team programmes consistently excelled at supporting their peers, embraced learning and new opportunities and developed their confidence and employability skills. These are people who have missed out on opportunities, and who now have a much better chance in learning and work. That’s exactly what Team is about and I’m really excited to see the difference our January 2023 programmes will make to a new cohort of young people.”
For more information people in Aylesbury are told to contact John Baker on 07739 269 940 or by email at [email protected]
More details are also available online on the Adviza website here.
Employers are asked to offer work experience or volunteer employees to speak to participants to enhance the experience further.
Adviza says no business is too small to get involved.
The charity works with more than 80 schools and colleges with the Thames Valley.
Young people interested in Bracknell can contact Jasmine Roberts on 07827 947315 or via email on [email protected]
