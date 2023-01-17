Development programmes coming to Aylesbury assisting out of work young people

A 12-week development programme starts in Aylesbury next week to assist young people outside of employment and the education system.

Starting next Monday (23 January), The Prince’s Trust Team programme returns to Aylesbury.

Advertisement

It will be overseen by careers charity Adviza and similar project is scheduled to start in Bracknell on the same date.

Adviza has found that typically around 75% of participants find work or reenter education within three months

Organisers aim to make the programme both sociable, and potentially life-changing.

Across 12 weeks people aged 16-24 who are not in education, employment or training are taught valuable life skills in a friendly atmosphere.

Advertisement

It includes community and team work, workplace skills coaching and exposure to new career options.

Advertisement

Trust exercises are among the activities carried out over the 12-week course

As well as a qualification, participants gain important skills and get to meet like-minded people.

Advertisement

Adviza reports that typically, three-quarters of the young people who complete the course enter into education, training or work within three months.

Lee Teideman, who oversees the programme for Adviza, said, “Last year, the young people in our Team programmes consistently excelled at supporting their peers, embraced learning and new opportunities and developed their confidence and employability skills. These are people who have missed out on opportunities, and who now have a much better chance in learning and work. That’s exactly what Team is about and I’m really excited to see the difference our January 2023 programmes will make to a new cohort of young people.”

Advertisement

For more information people in Aylesbury are told to contact John Baker on 07739 269 940 or by email at [email protected]

More details are also available online on the Adviza website here.

Advertisement

Employers are asked to offer work experience or volunteer employees to speak to participants to enhance the experience further.

Adviza says no business is too small to get involved.

Advertisement

The charity works with more than 80 schools and colleges with the Thames Valley.

Young people interested in Bracknell can contact Jasmine Roberts on 07827 947315 or via email on [email protected]

Advertisement