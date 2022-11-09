A new planning application has been submitted to create a further 535 homes in Aylesbury Vale.

The Arnold White Group (AWG) is hoping to construct new housing at Littleton Green, to the north-west of Waddesdon.

It will be a net zero carbon operation, AWG says.

Plans have been submitted to the council

Alongside the construction of hundreds of homes, the developer hopes to create a green energy park in the area.

The development will surround 49 hectares (121 acres) of community green spaces, which includes parkland and woodland that is open to the public.

Current plans would see the energy park include: a wind turbine and solar panels.

It is hoped that the park could power the entire development which will also have Electric Vehicle charging.

AWG is also committing renewable heating and hot water from ground source heat pumps via an on- site heating network.

Another proposal outlines a mixed-use local centre which developers hope will include a mobility hub, cafe, GP surgery, meeting rooms and workspaces, plus a local shop.

Also, the developer hopes to open a new two-form entry primary school in the neighbourhood.

Among the specifications laid out by the developer is that each home will contain an Electric Vehicle charging point, adding a public Electric

Vehicle charging station on the A41, a boutique hotel, health centre and building other additional properties.

Also, the scheme proposes a new road that would form the first phase of a future A41 bypass, which is aimed at easing long term local traffic concerns.

AWG chief executive Bob Williams, said: “We are facing a global climate crisis and the UK committed to be carbon neutral by 2050. Buckinghamshire Council has also pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, with a target to reduce emissions by at least 75% by 2030.

"To achieve these targets, locally and nationally, we need to take positive action right now and make some real changes to how we live.