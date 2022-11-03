Stunning refurbished and extended family home goes on the market in Aylesbury Vale village

This stunning refurbished and extended four-bedroom family home in the village of Oving has just been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The semi-detached house in Stone View has an asking price of £625,000 and no upper chain.

The owner has spent time on design to allow for open-plan living. The elegant kitchen has extensive units, marble work surfaces, a large island unit with inset cooker/range and fitted appliances.

The spacious dining/ living area opens to a lounge with woodburner, and bi-folding doors open to the rear patio and extensive garden.

The house has two bathrooms and the master bedroom boasts a dressing room and bi-folding doors with views to the rear garden.

To the front of the home are views of The Vale of Aylesbury and beyond.

Estate agents Michael Anthony Village Homes highly recommend viewing this beautiful home.

