Thousands attend Buckinghamshire skills fair aimed at inspiring next generation
Thousands of people visited the latest skills fair in Buckinghamshire designed at inspiring young career seekers.
Bucks Skills Show 2024 was attended by over 6,000 people who got to network, learn new skills, and listen to a series of guest speakers.
In total 127 employers and 300 teachers were at the two-day event held in Stoke Mandeville Stadium earlier this month.
As well as the two-day event aimed at pupils in Year 9 and above, there was a fair aimed at adult careers seekers and parents.
One parent who visited with a 16 and 18-year-old said: “We gained so much more than we expected, and it was nice to see my children interacting with the businesses and to realise they have so many options moving forward with their next stages of life.”
A representative from consultancy firm Stantec, who attended, said: “As a graduate, having been to many careers fairs across my education, and now representing one of the companies at the fair, I can confidently say that this is one of the best events I have come across. Bravo!”
Guest speakers included Paul Skitt from Flannery, Max McGarvie from Zenopa, Luisa Clarke from the NHS, and Yasmin Chowdhary from CISCO, who all shared their career journeys and industry insider tips.
One of the people presenting at the countywide event was Denham-based ejection seat manufacturer Martin Baker, he said: “The Bucks Skills Show has given us as a company the opportunity to meet enthusiastic individuals who are interested in the world of engineering and STEM.”
Among the sectors covered were representatives in the following industries: engineering, film and television, healthcare, finances, charities, along with other professional career paths.
Marina Jackson, Under 19 skills manager at Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, said: “It was heart-warming to see the excitement of all of those in attendance as they met businesses from a wide range of sectors, as well as education providers, gathering information about their potential next steps. Whether its students planning for their future, young adults looking to take their first big step into work, or people of any age wanting to change career paths, our goal is to help every individual find what is right for them, whether that’s higher education, training, apprenticeships, or employment.”