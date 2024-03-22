Thousands attend Buckinghamshire skills fair aimed at inspiring next generation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people visited the latest skills fair in Buckinghamshire designed at inspiring young career seekers.

Bucks Skills Show 2024 was attended by over 6,000 people who got to network, learn new skills, and listen to a series of guest speakers.

In total 127 employers and 300 teachers were at the two-day event held in Stoke Mandeville Stadium earlier this month.

Students from dozens of schools attended

As well as the two-day event aimed at pupils in Year 9 and above, there was a fair aimed at adult careers seekers and parents.

One parent who visited with a 16 and 18-year-old said: “We gained so much more than we expected, and it was nice to see my children interacting with the businesses and to realise they have so many options moving forward with their next stages of life.”

A representative from consultancy firm Stantec, who attended, said: “As a graduate, having been to many careers fairs across my education, and now representing one of the companies at the fair, I can confidently say that this is one of the best events I have come across. Bravo!”

CPR training at the skills show

Guest speakers included Paul Skitt from Flannery, Max McGarvie from Zenopa, Luisa Clarke from the NHS, and Yasmin Chowdhary from CISCO, who all shared their career journeys and industry insider tips.

One of the people presenting at the countywide event was Denham-based ejection seat manufacturer Martin Baker, he said: “The Bucks Skills Show has given us as a company the opportunity to meet enthusiastic individuals who are interested in the world of engineering and STEM.”

Among the sectors covered were representatives in the following industries: engineering, film and television, healthcare, finances, charities, along with other professional career paths.