Ansar Asghar's journey from work experience to owning two Specsavers stores in Aylesbury

When Ansar Asghar signed up to do some work experience at his local opticians, aged just 16, never did he imagine 22 years on he’d not only be an optometrist, but that he’d be running two successful optical stores.

Ansar carried out the placement with Specsavers in High Wycombe – drawn initially to it due to his own short sightedness and wanting to know more about vision. After a successful fortnight, the store offered him work at the weekends and so started Ansar’s optical career.

In 2005 he moved to Specsavers Aylesbury, qualifying as a dispensing optician before going onto study optometry at City University in London while continuing to work part time at the store.

But his career development didn’t stop there. Ansar had strong ambitions and so undertook the training to enable him to become a store director, taking on the responsibility for owning and running the busy High Street store in 2014.

Nine years later customer demand was such that Ansar opened a sister store at Sainsbury’s Gatehouse, offering the local Aylesbury community increased accessibility to affordable and professional eye and hearing care.

‘I love meeting and talking to people and being able to help them – it’s such a rewarding element to my role,’ comments Ansar who celebrates 20 years at Specsavers Aylesbury this year. ‘And to know that what we do and offer, including our minor eyecare clinics, is supporting the NHS too and helping to relieve some of the pressure on their teams is incredibly fulfilling.

‘I’m also passionate about giving back and sharing my learning with the team. Over the last couple of decades I’ve supported more than 20 individuals to help them progress, and most recently coached one of our colleagues through her training so that she’s now qualified on the store director pathway. It’s incredibly humbling.’