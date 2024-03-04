New Aylesbury closures announced in Bucks Council's full list of planned roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new Aylesbury road closures have been included in the full list of roadworks released by Bucks Council.

Starting today (4 March) a new road closure will be in place on Northern Road between 7:30am to 5pm. Later in the week York Place will be closed for road improvement works.

Each week Bucks Council releases the full list of roadworks it is carrying out as part of its major improvement project. These lists do not include emergency works or projects carried out by utility companies such as Thames Water.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Some works are subject to change at short notice and can be weather dependent.

Here is the latest weekly list released by the council:

Conventional Surfacing works

-Osier Way / Top Angel, Buckingham – (Monday 12 February to Sunday 10 March)

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Neptune Road, Swanbourne – (Friday 23 February to Friday 15 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Waddesdon Hill, Upper Winchendon – (Monday 4 March Friday 22 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Goose Acre and Leeches Way, Cheddington (Wednesday 28 February to Thursday 7 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure between 9:30am to 3pm.

-Manor Road & West End Lane, Cheddington (Friday 8 March to Thursday 14 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure between 9:30am to 3pm.

-Station Road, Amersham Phase 2 – (Monday 26 February to Wednesday 13 March)

Conventional surfacing works continuation using a road closure between 8pm to 6am.

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Gold Hill West, Chalfont St Peter – (Monday 12 February to Saturday 16 March)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Three Households, Chalfont St. Giles – (Monday 19 February to Tuesday 16 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure between 8am and 5pm.

-Church Road, Penn – (Monday 4 March to 12 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and temporary traffic lights between 7am and 7pm.

Micro-Surfacing Preparation Works

-Northern Road, Aylesbury (Monday 4 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure in place 7:30am to 5pm.

-York Place, Aylesbury (Wednesday 6 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure in place 7:30am to 5pm.

-Long Furlong and Yolsum Close, Haddenham (Thursday 7 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Berryfield Road & The Avenue, Princes Risborough (Friday 8 March to Tuesday 12 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – Upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – Upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – Upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – Various locations – Upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School Wig Wag Units – Various locations – Upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Network Safety Improvement Works

-B4033 Great Horwood Road, Winslow (Monday 26 February to Thursday 7 March)

Road safety improvement works including signing and lining works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-Rogers Lane, Stoke Poges (Monday 26 February to Monday 4 March)

Parking restriction installation works using a combination of stop and go traffic management and temporary traffic lights in place between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Wendover – Aylesbury Road/ Lionel Avenue, Bryants Acre, Chiltern Road, Clay Lane, The Polars, Juson’s Glebe, Honey Banks, Tring Road, Grange Gardens, Swan Mews, The Paddocks, Wharf Road, Little Hampden Close, Manor Road and Perry Street (Monday 26 February to Monday 4 March)

Various installations of parking restrictions using a combination of Stop & Go traffic management and temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Microsurfacing Remedial Works

-New Road, Amersham (Tuesday 5 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Stevenson Way, Hedgerley (Monday 4 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Jones Way, Hedgerley (Monday 4 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Alexandra Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 5 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Rosebery Avenue, High Wycombe (Tuesday 5 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm..

-Spring Gardens Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 5 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Lansdowne Road, High Wycombe (Monday 4 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Roberts Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 5 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

-Southfield Road, High Wycombe (Monday 4 March to Wednesday 6 March)

Completion of final elements of microsurfacing work including checking of iron works. Localised traffic management will be utilised for the main elements of works in operation between 8am to 6pm.

Drainage Works

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am 3:30pm.

-Willow Way, Loudwater (Monday 4 March to Friday 15 March)

Capital drainage improvement works using multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 9am to 3pm.

Road Lining Refreshment

-A4094 Town Lane / The Green, Bourne End (Monday 4 March to Thursday 7 March)

Road lining refreshment works using multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8pm to 6m.

-A4155/A4094 Cores End, Bourne End (Thursday 7 March to Saturday 9 March)