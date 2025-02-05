A latte could be hit by the sugar tax. Picture: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

An Amersham café has announced plans to serve alcohol and extend its opening hours until 11:30pm.

A Little Street Kitchen at 97 Sycamore Road has asked Buckinghamshire Council to grant it a licence for the activities.

Its application reads: “This is an established Asian inspired café looking to add alcohol to its portfolio. Also to expand its offering to include evening events.”

The café, which can cater to 50 people at once, explains it will make sure all its customers are vacated by closing time.

Its application also says notices will be displayed requesting punters to leave the venue ‘respectfully’ and that all bottle skips will be emptied before 9pm.

The café’s existing hours are 8.00am to 3.30pm Tuesday to Friday, 8.30am to 3.30pm on Saturdays and 10am to 2.30pm on Sundays.

However, closing time would be extended until 11.30pm seven days a week if the café’s application is approved by the council.

A Little Street Kitchen Limited said CCTV would be in use in its main trading areas and outside the restaurant and the business would adopt a ‘challenge 25 policy’.

Staff, including delivery drivers, will be trained in this, the venue says and takeaway orders for alcohol ‘will require full age verification before being handed over’.

The café said its application was ‘low-risk’ and a consultation on its plans now runs until February 14, according to the council.