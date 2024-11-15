Ambition coupled with support accelerates UK SME businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckinghamshire based clean-mobility businesses pitch their innovations to investors.

On Thursday 14th November 11 clean-mobility businesses from the seventh wave of the award-winning Tec

Chosen from more than 100 applicants, each company on the programme, has received grant funding of up to £170,000 and had access to a bespoke package of support - helping them to refine their strategies and accelerate their route to market and grow.

The event also featured a fireside chat ‘From TDAP to Triumph: iCOMAT and JLR’s Innovation Journey’ featuring speakers Dr Evangelos Zympeloudis, CEO of iCOMAT, and Marcus Henry, Group Product Owner – Sustainable Future Transport at JLR.

Sarah Montgomery, CEO and Co-Founder of Infosys Best Pitch award

The businesses presented a range of ideas including; a world-leading Dry Coating Precursor (DCP), an innovative e-motorcycle powertrain concept, technology that helps both private and public sectors to get what they need from their EV charging infrastructure, and battery-cell intelligence that applies advanced diagnostic techniques and machine learning to unlock a battery’s full potential at any stage of its life.

Two of the impressive automotive sector disruptors came away from the event with awards. Sarah Montgomery, CEO and Co-Founder of Infosys, received an award for the ‘Best Pitch,’ which was decided by an interactive audience, and Anaphite’s CEO Joe Stevenson collected the ‘Most Promising Start-Up’ award decided by a judging panel made up of representatives from APC, UKBAA, Atlas Ventures, JLR, iCOMAT, Plug and Play, and Green Angel Syndicate.

TDAP is funded by the Department for Business and Trade and delivered through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC). It presents start-ups and SMEs with the chance to secure financial support for their innovative projects in the mobility sector and helps them commercialise their cutting-edge technologies contributing to the growth of the UK automotive industry.

Josh Denne, Head of Product (Start‑up, Scale‑up, Investment), APC, said:

Joe Stevenson CEO Anaphite Most Promising Start Up award and Josh Denne

“Supporting start-ups and SMEs to develop their sustainable mobility innovations is an exciting and important mission. Commercialising deep-tech products and services is about more than just developing a great technology: commercial strategy, customer discovery, investor engagement, leadership development, and road mapping are absolutely critical to success in this space. Here we have 11 ambitious companies, developing leading-edge products and services in this space, that have worked for 18 months to develop their Proof-of-concepts, engage the market, and gain traction. Events like this Demo Day are opportunities to get in front of the right stakeholders and leave our programme on a high.”

To date, since TDAP began in 2015, including this latest cohort, businesses that have been through the programme have raised over £300m of private investment and commercial agreements.

The 11 companies who participated in Wave 7 were:

TDAP Demo day

Anaphite - Anaphite is a chemistry company that has developed the world’s first Dry Coating Precursor (DCP) through enhanced cathode powders that produce dry coated electrodes for low-cost, high-performance Li-ion batteries. The technology enables no-compromise sustainable transportation for everyone by allowing dry-coated Li-ion battery electrodes to achieve electrochemical performance parity with wet coating.

AutoNeura - AutoNeura has developed a novel approach of enabling complex testing of vehicle propulsion systems with proprietary software on widely available hardware. The technology applies equally to electric machines and combustion engines (all fuels including hydrogen).

Celltris - Celltris is a specialist Li-ion cell design company, providing a unique cell-design service currently unavailable in the UK or Europe. Delivering bespoke designs based on customer technical requirements, Celltris is on a mission to reimagine cell design, enabling customers to get more from their technology.

ECOClassics - ECOClassics is leading the way in classic car EV conversions and have expanded their reach by providing EV powertrains to various niche-vehicle makers, including those in the motorcycle industry, and have made significant strides in creating an integrated motorcycle EV powertrain.

Evotrack - Evotrack’s advanced intelligent forecast system identifies and analyses key factors such as power networks and city infrastructure, and external elements such as shifting weather patterns. Through innovative machine learning technology, it forecasts future EV charging demand with precision, enabling the prediction of neighbourhood-scale charging requirements for both the current and long term. This intelligence strives to optimise on-the-ground charging facilities, providing drivers with efficient, dependable, and convenient access to charging solutions.

Fuuse - Fuuse is the operating system for EV chargers, powering hardware to cater for the evolving needs of organisations and their EV drivers. Through its intuitive features, Fuuse helps both private and public sectors to get what they need from their EV charging infrastructure. Fuuse users can save energy, reduce costs, access more chargers, resolve problems quickly and generate revenue from their charging network, from one back-office system.

Hypermotive - Hypermotive design, manufacture and integrate hydrogen & electrical systems and e-mobility solutions including H: STORE, a Hydrogen Management System (HMS) for hydrogen storage, similar in nature and functionality to a Battery Management System. H: STORE integrates the hydrogen storage tanks, sensing and safety systems, to control, monitor and protect the hydrogen storage and supply system for industrial, power and propulsion applications. Using recognised functional safety protocols, H: STORE provides a direct ‘plug and play’ type solution to manage all storage requirements including next-generation Type IV tanks.

Infyos - Infyos helps battery and car makers manage and improve the sustainability needs of their own company and related supply chain. The Infyos team help to get ahead of regulatory requirement deadlines and demonstrate compliance progress through a combination of in-house experts with simple software tools to make managing sustainability easy.

OxDrive - OxDrive e-hubs provide the speed, torque and durability needed for an exciting new generation of electric off-highway vehicles operating over extended periods in demanding environments. OxDrive e-hubs have been designed as an integrated solution. This approach incorporates all of the core driveline elements for a driven wheel into a compact hub unit, reducing packaging size, parts duplication and vehicle design/testing costs. The results? Superior vehicles, providing enhanced services, in a shortened time to market.

OxLID - OXLiD Ltd is Britain’s foremost developer in lithium-Sulphur (Li-S) battery technologies. It’s dedicated to supporting the development and commercialisation of lithium-Sulphur for electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage in the Aerospace, Maritime and Electric Vehicle markets. OXLiD’s aim is to establish world-leading R&D facilities on advanced battery technologies in the UK to support the national objective of reaching net-zero carbon emission by 2050.

Sention Technologies Ltd - Sention Technologies is a battery-cell intelligence company that applies advanced diagnostic techniques and machine learning to unlock a battery’s full potential at any stage of its life. Optimising performance, reducing cost, and improving safety for any battery, allowing battery manufacturers and cell integrators to implement quality assurance and control measures that ensure the production of high-quality battery cells and battery packs.