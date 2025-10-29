Plans by Amazon to build a major new data centre in Iver which would be the height of five double-decker buses have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal seeks to demolish all existing buildings at the Ridgeway Distribution Centre to make way for the development.

In 2022, it was revealed that Amazon Data Services UK purchased the site from Abrdn for £132.5 million in an off-market deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the cloud-computing giant wants to transform the former distribution centre into a cutting-edge facility that will form part of Amazon’s £8 billion investment programme to build, operate and maintain data centres across the UK from 2024 to 2028.

A CGI of the proposed data centre for Amazon in Iver Image: MCA Architects

The proposed data centre would cover 30,523 square metres and include an attenuation pond, a generator yard containing 27 backup generators, four water tanks and one sprinkler water tank.

Perimeter security fencing, a main entrance sally port, secondary vehicle access, internal roads and other ancillary infrastructure.

In its planning application to Buckinghamshire Council, the company outlined a series of economic and environmental benefits it said the development would bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated that construction would support around 350 direct jobs, generating an estimated £47.8 million in annual economic output during the building phase.

A CGI of the proposed data centre for Amazon in Iver Image: MCA Architects

Once operational, the site is projected to contribute £1.8 million a year in business rates, around 44 per cent of which would go to Buckinghamshire Council to support local public services.

According to the application, the new facility would also cut existing heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic by 95 per cent and light goods vehicle (LGV) traffic by 50 per cent, compared with current site operations.

Iver, a few miles outside of Slough, lies close to one of the UK’s largest data-centre clusters, which already hosts numerous large-scale digital infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ridgeway Trading Estate currently contains 17 units, providing about 34,000 sq m of industrial, storage and distribution space.

The units are leased to various tenants offering HGV repair, office supply and logistics services.

The proposed development includes a two-storey data centre featuring meeting rooms, offices, and a number of ancillary buildings on the same site.

Each floor would stand at approximately 8.5 metres high, giving the building a total height of around 20 metres to the parapet and up to 25 metres at its tallest point, roughly the height of five double-deckers stacked on top of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although unusually tall for a two-storey structure, the height reflects the specialist requirements of a data centre, including space for extensive cooling, ventilation, and power infrastructure.

That block would house offices, meeting rooms and staff welfare facilities, while the taller data halls would sit behind.

The building’s exterior would feature metal cladding panels, with colours that “shift” through blue tones designed to blend subtly with the surrounding landscape.