Adroit Services celebrates dual nominations at Bathroom Industry Awards

Adroit Services, who supply & fit amazing bathrooms throughout Buckinghamshire are proud to announce their nominations for the BiKBBI 2025 Awards, including Ashton for Apprentice of the Year and the company itself for Installation Company of the Year.

In 2024, Adroit Services was honoured with the BiKBBI Customer Service Champion of the Year award, a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence in service delivery, this year recognises their commitment to growing the next generation of installers in Buckinghamshire.

Ashton embarked on his apprenticeship journey with Adroit Services in 2024, following his completion of Plumbing NVQ Level 2 at Buckinghamshire College Group and after impressing the team at the Buckinghamshire Skills Show.

Emma Butt, Managing Partner of Adroit Services said;

"Our installation team have over 125 years of combined service with Adroit (and over 180 years of general trades experience), we are incredibly proud of them. We don’t want to lose that knowledge, with a looming skills gap in this industry we have been working hard to reshaping our business enabling us to pass these skills onto the next generation."

Peter Butt, Business Manager of Adroit Services said;

"These nominations are a testament to our commitment to shaping career paths for our new and existing installers and, with Apprentice week around the corner, we will be on the lookout for more Apprentices to join the team this September."

The BiKBBI Awards, hosted by the British Institute of Kitchen, Bedroom & Bathroom Installation, will take place on February 4, 2025 in Westminster. The event celebrates excellence within the KBB installation sector, and members of the Adroit Services team will attend on the night to celebrate with their industry peers from across the country.

For more information about Adroit Services and our Amazing Bathrooms, please visit our website at www.adroit.services