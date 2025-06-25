40 stalls erected in Aylesbury town centre for special local businesses event

Aylesbury Town Council has celebrated the success of an inaugural event it set up in the town centre.

Forty stalls were placed around Market Square for the first ever ’Shop on the Cobbles’ event.

It was set up as part of the council’s larger programme to recognise local businesses trading in and around Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Town Council says the area was filled with diverse stalls that showcased the best in local business offerings. From unique crafts and thoughtful gifts to charity and community stalls, attendees were treated to a rich tapestry of local culture and commerce. The town council also booked live music acts for the event.

A number of businesses participated in a brand new free event in Aylesbury. Photo by Laura McGovern

A spokesperson for the council said: “Feedback for both traders and the public has been exceedingly positive, and everyone said it was wonderful to have such an amazing buzz on the historic Market Square.” They added that the event was a ‘resounding success’ and said the showcase benefitted from wonderful weather.

Aylesbury Town Council has revealed it is planning another event promoting local businesses called ‘Farm Fun Fest’. This event will also take place in Market Square, on July 31. Aylesbury Town Council is planning to bring a mobile farm to the town centre which will allow youngsters to meet and interact with a variety of friendly animals.

It is expected that goats, rabbits, and other farmyard animals will be brought to Central Aylesbury. This free event is scheduled to take place between 11am and 3pm and is being supported by local Aylesbury fitness business, Pegasus Gym.