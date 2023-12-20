20 Christmases with Cater For You

Using the correct food packaging is vital within the service industry for protecting food in transit from airborne contamination and increasing the value of the food at the point of purchase. Trade customers and end users have become more aware of the packaging, recycling and eco values it projects for their business. The food packaging industry has quickly responded to the challenge of supplying sustainable alternatives within the consumer market over the past few years. Cater For You is proud to have been at the forefront of these changes, which started with them being the first online retailer to upload recycling properties/logos to its range over a decade ago.