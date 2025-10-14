Nail painting picture used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)placeholder image
10 best nail bars in Aylesbury according to latest Google ratings

By James Lowson
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:35 BST
Once again, when it comes to nail bars Aylesbury customers are spoilt for choice.

With this in mind we decided to take a closer look at which salons score best on Google.

This is the latest feature in our hair and beauty series, we looked at the hair salons and barbers with the best ratings previously.

Our rankings are based solely on average ratings on Google, in the event of a tiebreaker, priority was given to the nail bars with the higher amount of reviews.

Located in Wedgewood Street, the nail bar has a 5.0 rating based on 275 reviews.

1. Pretty Posh

Located in Wedgewood Street, the nail bar has a 5.0 rating based on 275 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

A from nail bar in Friarscroft Way, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 55 reviews.

2. Nails by Barbi

A from nail bar in Friarscroft Way, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 55 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Located in Quercetum Close, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 23 reviews. (Photo used for illustrative purposes. Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

3. SuperSun Nail Art

Located in Quercetum Close, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 23 reviews. (Photo used for illustrative purposes. Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N

Located in George Hammond Lane has a 5.0 rating based on 13 reviews.

4. Jessica Ann Beauty Therapy

Located in George Hammond Lane has a 5.0 rating based on 13 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

