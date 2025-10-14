10 best nail bars in Aylesbury according to latest Google ratings

With this in mind we decided to take a closer look at which salons score best on Google.

This is the latest feature in our hair and beauty series, we looked at the hair salons and barbers with the best ratings previously.

Our rankings are based solely on average ratings on Google, in the event of a tiebreaker, priority was given to the nail bars with the higher amount of reviews.

1 . Pretty Posh Located in Wedgewood Street, the nail bar has a 5.0 rating based on 275 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Nails by Barbi A from nail bar in Friarscroft Way, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 55 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . SuperSun Nail Art Located in Quercetum Close, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 23 reviews. (Photo used for illustrative purposes. Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N

4 . Jessica Ann Beauty Therapy Located in George Hammond Lane has a 5.0 rating based on 13 reviews. Photo: Google Street View