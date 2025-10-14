10 best nail bars in Aylesbury according to latest Google ratings

With this in mind we decided to take a closer look at which salons score best on Google.
Our rankings are based solely on average ratings on Google, in the event of a tiebreaker, priority was given to the nail bars with the higher amount of reviews.
1. Pretty Posh
Located in Wedgewood Street, the nail bar has a 5.0 rating based on 275 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. Nails by Barbi
A from nail bar in Friarscroft Way, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 55 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
3. SuperSun Nail Art
Located in Quercetum Close, the bar has a 5.0 rating based on 23 reviews. (Photo used for illustrative purposes. Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N
4. Jessica Ann Beauty Therapy
Located in George Hammond Lane has a 5.0 rating based on 13 reviews. Photo: Google Street View