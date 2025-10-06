17 best barber shops in Aylesbury according to Google Reviews

Picking a barber is not always the easiest task, and there is plenty of choice in Aylesbury, so we have had a look at which ones score highest online.

Our ratings are based solely on Google Review ratings and the number of reviews received.

You can check out where your barber ranks by clicking through the below gallery:

(Several venues just missed out with ratings above 4.5 on Google)

1 . Grizlee's Babers Shop Located in Dickens Way, Lee's barbers has a 5.0 rating based on 365 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Tommy's Barbershop Located in Rabans Lane, Tommy's Barbershop has a 5.0 rating based on 70 reviews.Photo used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

3 . DAV's Mens Barbering Located in Walton Road the barbers has a 5.0 rating based on 68 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Valhalla Kutz Located in Oakfield Village, the viking barber has a 5.0 rating based on 40 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales