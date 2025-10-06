Photo of a barbers chair used for illustrative purposes as we rank Aylesbury's best barbers. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)placeholder image
17 best barber shops in Aylesbury according to Google Reviews

By James Lowson
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:37 BST
We have ranked the 17 best barber shops in Aylesbury based on their current rating on Google Reviews.

Picking a barber is not always the easiest task, and there is plenty of choice in Aylesbury, so we have had a look at which ones score highest online.

Our ratings are based solely on Google Review ratings and the number of reviews received.

You can check out where your barber ranks by clicking through the below gallery:

(Several venues just missed out with ratings above 4.5 on Google)

Located in Dickens Way, Lee's barbers has a 5.0 rating based on 365 reviews.

1. Grizlee's Babers Shop

Located in Dickens Way, Lee's barbers has a 5.0 rating based on 365 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Located in Rabans Lane, Tommy's Barbershop has a 5.0 rating based on 70 reviews.Photo used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

2. Tommy's Barbershop

Located in Rabans Lane, Tommy's Barbershop has a 5.0 rating based on 70 reviews.Photo used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Photo: Anthony Devlin

Located in Walton Road the barbers has a 5.0 rating based on 68 reviews.

3. DAV's Mens Barbering

Located in Walton Road the barbers has a 5.0 rating based on 68 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Located in Oakfield Village, the viking barber has a 5.0 rating based on 40 reviews.

4. Valhalla Kutz

Located in Oakfield Village, the viking barber has a 5.0 rating based on 40 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

