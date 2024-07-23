Young creatives: Writing at Discover Bucks Museum
Get your creative writing juices flowing with this workshop!
Friday 2 & 23 August – Young Creatives: Writing
Learn to create characters, settings and plots with our creative writing workshop for young people.
All abilities are welcome. Please note that adults are required to supervise participants under 12. Adults with children aged 12 and over do not need to remain in the workshop room but must remain on site during this workshop.
£5 per participant.
Timings: Booked slots – 10am-11am, 11:30am-12:30pm & 1:30pm-2:30pm
Suitable for ages 9+
