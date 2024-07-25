Young creatives: Sculpting at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTERContributor
Published 25th Jul 2024, 10:18 BST
Time to get arty and creative with wire and clay!

Friday 30 August – Young Creatives: Sculpting

Use wire and clay to create your own animal sculpture with our craft workshop for young people

All abilities are welcome.

Please note that adults are required to supervise participants under 12. Adults with children aged 12 and over do not need to remain in the workshop room but must remain on site during this workshop.

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 9+

discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/58438?catID=56752

