Young creatives: Printing at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTERContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:59 BST
Create your own designed printing blocks and your very own cards!

Friday 9 August – Young Creatives: Printing

Make your own collection-inspired printing blocks and create personalised greetings cards with our craft workshop for young people.

All abilities are welcome. Please note that adults are required to supervise participants under 12. Adults with children aged 12 and over do not need to remain in the workshop room but must remain on site during this workshop.

£4 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 9+

