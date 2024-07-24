Young creatives: Printing at Discover Bucks Museum
Create your own designed printing blocks and your very own cards!
Friday 9 August – Young Creatives: Printing
Make your own collection-inspired printing blocks and create personalised greetings cards with our craft workshop for young people.
All abilities are welcome. Please note that adults are required to supervise participants under 12. Adults with children aged 12 and over do not need to remain in the workshop room but must remain on site during this workshop.
£4 per participant.
Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm
Suitable for ages 9+
