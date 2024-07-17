Westcott School summer celebration

By Clare Cook
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024
Westcott School is holding a summer celebration.

Westcott school is holding a summer celebration on Friday 19th July which is open to all ex pupils, parents, friends and families.

The school will be open from 430pm-630pm with a bouncy castle, refreshments, ice cream van, hot food van, DJ Phil on entertainment as well as games for all to partake in.

The school will be open for all those who would like to have a look around.

