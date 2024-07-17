Westcott School summer celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westcott School is holding a summer celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westcott school is holding a summer celebration on Friday 19th July which is open to all ex pupils, parents, friends and families.

The school will be open from 430pm-630pm with a bouncy castle, refreshments, ice cream van, hot food van, DJ Phil on entertainment as well as games for all to partake in.

The school will be open for all those who would like to have a look around.