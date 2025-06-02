We Have Ways Fest 2025: The UK's no1 Second World War Festival returns

Joining Al Murray and James Holland will be James May, Sir Antony Beevor, Tim Shipman, Saul David, Dr. Victoria Taylor and Alex Churchill...plus many more

The UK’s premier festival dedicated to the Second World War is back! We Have Ways Fest 2025 promises another unforgettable weekend packed with top historians, thrilling demonstrations, iconic military vehicles, living history, wargaming, traders, live music, and much more.

Inspired by the No.1 military history podcast, We Have Ways of Making You Talk, hosted by James Holland and Al Murray, the festival is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of World War II. Meet your favourite historians, chat with experts, grab a pint, and experience history like never before.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT WHWF 2025

A busy site

TALKS AND DISCUSSIONS

Come for the big ideas, stay for the stories. Our latest wave of speakers brings fresh insight, debate, and unforgettable moments to this year’s WWII festival — with some of the most compelling voices in history.

James May, best known for Top Gear and The Grand Tour, brings his enthusiasm for wartime engineering and aviation to the festival. A regular to We Have Ways Fest. 2025 and author of Marvellous Vehicles, James shares his lifelong interest in the machines that shaped the Second World War.

Joining him is Sir Antony Beevor, one of the most respected military historians of our time. A former tank commander and author of landmark works including Stalingrad and D-Day, his writing has helped millions better understand the complexities of modern conflict.

Al Murray & James Holland

Elsewhere, Tim Shipman, award-winning Sunday Times journalist, returns with sharp political insight on UK and global affairs. Historian Saul David brings epic tales of empire and war to life, while aviation expert Dr Victoria Taylor shares her deep knowledge of the Luftwaffe and the air war. Finally, TV presenter and historian Alex Churchill explores 20th-century conflict, the monarchy, and maritime history with energy and wit.

TANKS, TOURS & FAMILY FUN

From thrilling live-fire demonstrations and rare WWII vehicles to expert historical commentary, our action-packed displays bring history to life. But We Have Ways Fest 2025 isn’t just for history buffs — it’s a weekend for everyone. Enjoy live music, performances, wargaming, modeling, traders, and delicious festival food and drink. With activities for all ages, it’s fun for the whole family.

CAMPING & GLAMPING OPTIONS

Make the most of the festival by staying on-site! Our festival campsite includes toilets, showers, and fresh water, and your camping ticket now includes Thursday night check-in to make arrival even easier.

For those who prefer a luxury camping experience, we’ve partnered with Yippee Tents to offer boutique glamping. Secure your glamping spot here: Yippee Tents

SCHEDULE

Thursday 11th September – NEW Early Camping Check-in

– NEW Early Camping Check-in Friday 12th September – 9AM - Late

– 9AM - Late Saturday 13th September – 8AM - Late

– 8AM - Late Sunday 14th September – 8AM - 3:30PM

BE PART OF THE COMMUNITY

Join our Patreon to get exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to #WHWF25. Sign up here to stay in the loop!

Check out our official festival trailer: Watch Now

Don’t miss out on the UK’s No.1 Second World War Festival. Secure your tickets now and be part of history!