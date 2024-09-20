Village News: Stoke Mandeville Parish Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St. Mary’s Church

Sunday, September 29. No Service (5th Sunday of the month).

St. Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The Ark

Toddler groups have restarted on Mondays and Tuesdays. Coffee Stop, Thursdays, 10.30am – noon. All welcome for coffee, cake and a chat! 28 Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, HP22 5UT.

The Ark Church Rooms are available to hire. Contact Lesley for more details. [email protected]

Marsh Lane Level Crossing

The level crossing is expected to be opened on Monday, September 30, and North Lee Lane will no longer be closed. A full barrier crossing is being installed, which will cover both sides of the road to prevent vehicles driving round them. There will also be obstacle detection technology to detect anything that may be obstructing the crossing. The improvements will make the crossing safer for the public and enable services to run safely and reliably.

Parish Council

At the recent meeting of the Full Parish Council the following was discussed:

The Neighbourhood Plan examiner report had been received but there were several policies that needed to be rewritten and, in some cases, removed. They related to the Settlement Boundary, designation of the BCC S&S Club as an open space, the Green Buffer, and the Educational Facilities policies. An update of the fight to preserve the BCC S&S Club was given. The new Secretary of State had declined the request to call-in the application and had left it to the planning authority to determine, which they did on August 24. Buckinghamshire Council had refused the FOI requests on the basis that it was not for the public interest, so work had started on the merits and costs for a judicial review.

Following a second structural survey of the community centre roof, it had been determined that an in-roof system would be the best solution, so the revised quotation was agreed.

The 2023/24 external audit report had been received as well as notification that the audit was now finished.

The minutes from the recent Communities, Finance & Governance, and Planning meetings were noted, part of which was to adopt several policies.

Lastly, the meeting considered the option of holding a Parish Council meeting in the other wards and so it agreed that it would be willing to change the date to a Monday if it wasn’t possible to hold it on a Tuesday.

Next Parish Council Meeting

The next meeting will be a Communities Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

Parish Council eNewsletter

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox. The summer edition has just been circulated.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an Event?

Anyone wishing to have details of upcoming events featured in the Village News column can contact [email protected]. Please email by noon on Thursdays to be featured in the following week’s paper.