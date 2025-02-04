Valentine's Day special offer sees indoor skydiving price 'plunge' in Milton Keynes

Daredevil thrill seekers in Buckinghamshire needing an extreme Valentine's Day gift can now jump at the chance to experience indoor skydiving with their sweetheart.

The incredible special offer, available through Experiences.co.uk, at iFLY Milton Keynes, has seen prices plummet by 75% to just £49.99 for two people with two flights each on a weekday.

However, loved-up adrenaline seekers need to be quick to enjoy the exclusive, reduced price as it is only available up until the most romantic day of the year – 14 February.

Indoor skydiving takes place in a vertical wind tunnel with air winds reaching up to 120mph thanks to super powered fans, simulating the thrill of skydiving in a safe indoor setting.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: "Can there be a more unique way to enjoy Valentine's Day with your partner? We don't think so. Indoor skydiving provides a thrill unlike any other and certainly beats a bunch of flowers!"

The full-on indoor skydiving experience includes a pre-flight briefing to learn how to fly in the wind tunnel, two 60 seconds flights per person (the equivalent freefall time of three tandem skydives), and all safety equipment.

There's also a personalised flight certificate signed by an instructor and the opportunity to watch others do their indoor skydiving flight.

Dan added: "Indoor skydiving is a great taster of what it's like to do the real thing – jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft. Those who fancy doing a real tandem skydive can also do so with Experiences.co.uk and our parachuting packages."

For more information about Experiences.co.uk, which also has a range of other brilliant experience day gifts for two for Valentine's Day, visit www.experiences.co.uk.