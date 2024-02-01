Twyford pantomime returns this February

This hilarious pantomime tells the story of Tilly Tickle and how she rescues the Spirits of Pantomime from the evil clutches of the miserable witch Mouldywart. Along the way Tilly is helped by Prince Hubert, the local policeman PC Pete and his police dog Baxter, and of course the Fairy Grandmother. There's a magic fountain, a cow, and various panto characters along the way.Twyford panto is on at Twyford Village Hall on Friday 9th Feb at 7.30pm, Saturday 10th Feb at 2pm and 7.30pm, Friday 16th Feb at 7.30pm (sold out), Saturday 17th Feb at 2pm and 7pm(sold out).Prices are £6 for adults, £4 children (18 and under) £4 OAPs (65 and over). Tickets are available to purchase from Tina Hodges on 07779 128285Come along and enjoy a traditional panto experience with a lot of Twyford magic thrown in for good measure!