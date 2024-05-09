Turn pedal power into life changing funds at the 2024 Bucks Radio Tour de Vale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday 9th June the Bucks Radio Tour de Vale Charity Bike Ride will be returning Aylesbury and the beautiful surrounding countryside. Organised by WheelPower since 2004, the event has become a highlight on the local calendar, as riders of all ages and abilities come together to turn pedal power in to vital funds for the Stoke Mandeville based charity.

There are three fantastic routes (25, 75 and 110km) to choose from all starting and finishing on the famous track at the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement. Riders then head out through the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside guided and cheered on by a wonderful team of volunteer marshals at every turn, with regular water stops and safety vehicles available to all of our cyclists.

The 25km route is ideal for families, with all under 16’s and hand cyclists going free. The two longer routes go through the wonderful Eythrope Park, Waddesdon and Quainton and are suitable for keen individual cyclists, or club members wanting something a little more challenging.

Upon returning to Stoke Mandeville all cyclists will be rewarded with a well earned medal after crossing the finish line. There will also be free massage tables, a barbecue and a bar so that riders can recover and relax with friends and family to celebrate their achievement.

The Tour de Vale Charity Bike Ride

The Tour de Vale is a unique ride and one that is loved by so many members of the local community here in Buckinghamshire. It is family friendly, inclusive and en-route you will discover a great atmosphere at every corner to help you along the way.

Local cyclists Phil Dart has been taking part in the ride over many years. He told us why he keeps coming back, “WheelPower is a great charity and the Tour de Vale is a brilliant event. It’s well organised, and the atmosphere you experience is always friendly and so supportive. I always look forward to the date coming around and joining hundreds of other riders at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.”

9-year-old Eva and her Dad took part in the Tour de Vale for the first time in 2023 and are excited to come back again this year. They said, “The Tour de Vale challenge has proved to be a highly motivational and life-changing event for both of us, and we have both been overwhelmed with the encouragement and support we have experienced so far. We really enjoyed our first ride and have been training again this time around.”

Eve Helyer, WheelPower Events & Community Fundraiser added, “Since our first ride in 2004 over £950,000 has been raised from our fantastic Tour de Vale cyclists, supporting the life changing work of WheelPower both here in Bucks and across the UK. It is more than just a bike ride, and by taking part and cycling together you will be directly helping us to transform the lives of disabled people through movement, activity and sport. With the Paralympics around the corner we hope that you will join the celebrations in 2024 for the biggest and best charity bike ride yet!”

Family Friendly Tour de Vale Charity Bike Ride

Find out more about this year’s event and sign up for the 2024 Bucks Radio Tour de Vale by visiting: www.tourdevale.com